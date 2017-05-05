ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SoCal entrepreneurs to show off 'Thompson Tee' invention on 'Shark Tank'

Two local entrepreneurs are showing off their sweat-proof shirt invention on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank". (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two local entrepreneurs are showing off their sweat-proof T-shirt invention on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank."

Billy Thompson and Randy Choi created Thompson Tee, a brand of undershirts that blocks underarm sweat to help prevent embarrassing wet marks and yellow stains.

Thompson said he came up with the idea because the issue was something he dealt with personally.

"Up to 35 percent of the population deals with it on a situational basis, and then up to 4.5-5 percent deals with it clinically, where it's a severe issue...," he said.

Thompson explained the patented layering system near the underarm area of the shirt doesn't allow the sweat to pass and, at the same time, allows some of the vaporing to pass through.

"Shark Tank" airs Fridays at 9 p.m. PST on ABC.

