ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cuba Gooding Sr., a soul singer who had his biggest hit in the 1970s with "Everybody Plays the Fool," was found dead in a car in Woodland Hills Thursday afternoon, officials said. (AP Photo/Chris Brandis)

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Cuba Gooding Sr., a soul singer who had his biggest hit in the 1970s with "Everybody Plays the Fool," was found dead in a car in Woodland Hills Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Gooding was found in a 2012 silver Jaguar in the 22100 block of Ventura Boulevard around 1 p.m. He was 72 and would have turned 73 next week.

Police are still investigating the cause of his death, but say there were no immediate indications of homicide at the scene.

Authorities said soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in a car in the 22100 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Gooding, the father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was lead singer for the soul group The Main Ingredient.

The group's biggest hits were "Everybody Plays the Fool" and "Just Don't Want to be Lonely" both released in the early 1970s.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have passed away recently



DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituarymusicbody foundmusic newsWoodland HillsSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Adorable baby animals star in 'Born in China'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres with some new, but familiar, faces
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star Ming-Na Wen talks about role, tricky stunts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Paris police
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
Show More
Manhattan Beach students are pros at saving the planet
2 Rancho Palos Verdes middle schoolers taken to hospital for drinking alcohol
Billionaire, activist Tom Steyer urges participation in March for Science
Garcetti vows LAPD will 'never act as a federal immigration force'
Child molestation suspect arrested in Alhambra, police say
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Garcetti vows LAPD will 'never act as a federal immigration force'
Manhattan Beach students are pros at saving the planet
More Video