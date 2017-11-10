  • LIVE VIDEO Driver leads authorities on chase in Paramount area
VISTA L.A.

Vista L.A.: 'Soy Nero' star has personal tie to film role

EMBED </>More Videos

"Soy Nero," starring young actor Johnny Ortiz, is a film about an immigrant who joins the military in hopes of becoming an American citizen. (KABC)

"Soy Nero," starring young actor Johnny Ortiz, is a film about an immigrant who joins the military in hopes of becoming an American citizen.

The story highlights the plight of many "green-card soldiers" who fight for the United States, yet often struggle to gain acceptance as true Americans.

Vista L.A. spoke to the film's star and director at a recent screening of the film at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

"It's actually about a young kid, that he's trying to just tell the government that he belongs there and they don't want to give him that," said Ortiz. "He's lived there his whole life, and how he has to join the military to get citizenship and how he's lost in a war and how he's left abandoned by a country he fought for."

"There's been people that have been deported since the Vietnam War," Ortiz said. "People that served here that are green-card soldiers that got deported for evictions, for DUIs."

Ortiz said the film resonated with him because he has lived in the U.S. for his entire life.

"You know, a person that lived here their whole life, that fought for this country, deserves to be here and be with their whole family," Ortiz said.
Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentvista l.a.entertainmentveterans daymovie
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VISTA L.A.
OC photographer sheds light on Mexican immigrants
SoCal museums feature Latin American art
Latinos making strides in entertainment industry
Hundreds attend East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade
More vista l.a.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Holiday fun, dysfunction fill comedy sequel 'Daddy's Home 2'
Richard Dreyfuss accused of exposing himself to woman
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
Family of bears sneak into Monrovia home
Richard Dreyfuss accused of exposing himself to woman
Statue to honor WWI vet planned for LA National Cemetery
LMU student found dead in Redondo Beach
Man found shot to death in SUV in South LA
Holiday fun, dysfunction fill comedy sequel 'Daddy's Home 2'
Woman meets transplant recipient of husband's face for first time
Show More
OC photographer sheds light on Mexican immigrants
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
Massive melee at Cajon High School in IE under investigation
Amazon tests in-home delivery service in LA
6-mile stretch of OC river trail closed to dismantle homeless encampments
More News
Top Video
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
Family of bears sneak into Monrovia home
Richard Dreyfuss accused of exposing himself to woman
Man found shot to death in SUV in South LA
More Video