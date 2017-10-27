ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stan Lee's Comic Con kicks off in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

The comic craze shows no signs of slowing down and Stan Lee's Comic Con is the next stop for fans who just can't get enough. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The comic craze shows no signs of slowing down and Stan Lee's Comic Con is the next stop for fans who just can't get enough.

Just ask Claudia Magallon. "I've been a big fan all my life. I want an autograph and this is my chance right now," said Magallon.

The weekend convention will include appearances by a number of comic legends, but Comikaze CEO Keith Tralins admits Stan Lee is the key to the convention. "We have the creator of Deadpool too, but Stan is the man," said Tralins.

Of course the fans and their elaborate costumes are a big part of the show too, and what better place to perfect your look?

Merchants like Steve Chiang say it's all about living your fantasy. "Where else can they dress up and wear their costume? People see you as a celebrity," said Chiang.

A massive industry flourishes around the iconic characters of Comic Con, and many of them were created by the star of the show, Stan Lee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcomic concomic bookLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor David Arquette auctioning personal items for LA charity
Actress Rose McGowan kicks off Women's Convention
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC woman receives life-saving stem cell transplant after US gov't battle
Loved ones mourn loss of OC woman who died at Joshua Tree
Brea protester hit by car says driver "was mad"
Evacuations lifted in 700-acre Wildomar Fire
Alarm scares off Monterey Park burglar suspects
Grand Central Market lauded for role in LA history as it turns 100
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
Iowa family adopts 69-year-old man
Show More
Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought
Actor David Arquette auctioning personal items for LA charity
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
Taco Bell offers free tacos for World Series stolen base
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
More News
Top Video
OC woman receives life-saving stem cell transplant after US gov't battle
Loved ones mourn loss of OC woman who died at Joshua Tree
Brea protester hit by car says driver "was mad"
Evacuations lifted in 700-acre Wildomar Fire
More Video