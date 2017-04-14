ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Wars' fans celebrate at convention as new trailer released

Actress Daisy Ridley returns for the next "Star Wars" film, "The Last Jedi." (KABC)

By
ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) --
"Star Wars" fans were the first to get a peek at the new trailer for "The Last Jedi" as they gathered in Orlando for a massive convention.

Star Wars Celebrations, which runs through Sunday, features stars of the films, memorabilia and plenty of fans in costumes.

The next film in the series, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" comes out in December.

Actor John Boyega says his character Finn, a stormtrooper who left the ranks of the First Order during "The Force Awakens," will be faced with a choice in the new film.

"He has a decision to make and he has a side to be on," Boyega said. "And once he's chosen that side, it's not going to be a joke, people. You can't be sleeping for that long, Finn. Get up and do something. Find your place."

Actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays a new character in "The Last Jedi," let out an indescribable sound of joy and amazement when recalling her reaction to seeing the trailer for the first time.

"This is crazy," she said. "It's just indescribable."
