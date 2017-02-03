  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fans of "Fifty Shades of Grey" will be excited to know that its sequel "Fifty Shades Darker" is only a few days away from hitting theaters.

The film takes on a different tone than the first as the leading lady will have to deal with the past women in her man's life, along with new sexual adventures.

"They're for sure going to think Jamie is super hot. They will feel like they cried a little bit and maybe that they want to have sex with their boyfriends," actress Dakota Johnson said.

Johnson attended the film's world premiere Thursday night along with co-star Jamie Dornan in downtown Los Angeles.

Dornan said he is thankful for his role of Christian Grey due to many fans' extreme devotion to the character.

"This is their baby. They are obsessed with this story. It's great and then it's a little bit weirder when you do other roles and people don't quite care as much, but that's just part of it," Dornan said.

The author of the source novels, E.L. James, was also in attendance and expressed her satisfaction with the adaptations.

"People are still so excited about seeing this, about reading the books, about seeing how they come to life," James said. "I think we've really done those fans proud with this movie. I think they're going to be blown away."

Actress Marcia Gay Harden teased a specific restaurant scene in the film that she is sure will shock audiences.

"I guarantee you, you're going to now find panties in restaurants on the floor as everyone tries to do it. Or the elevator scene -- you will never get in an elevator the same way again," Harden said.

"Fifty Shades Darker" opens nationwide Feb. 10.
