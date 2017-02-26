OSCARS

Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets' during ceremony

EMBED </>More News Videos

Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg and more stars were all fair game for a special Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets.'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg and more stars were all fair game for a special Oscars edition of "Mean Tweets."

The "Mean Tweets" segment is a recurring bit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the stars read some zingers directed toward them.

The tweets poked fun at Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Jeff Bridges, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and many more.

"Oh, look at me...I'm Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f--- yourself Ryan Gosling," the star of "La La Land" read.

"Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face," Jackson read.

"I'm going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain's chest. #Oscars," Chastain read, later stating she had no idea what that meant.

"Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?" Jones read with a nod.

Watch the Oscars edition of "Mean Tweets" in the video player above.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsjimmy kimmelcelebritybuzzworthy
Load Comments
OSCARS
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Show More
VIDEO: Man dragged in Victorville after suspect snatches up puppy
Man killed in Bellflower shooting; investigation underway
Ontario man defends anti-Islam banner displayed on his house
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
More News
Top Video
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
'Service' animals like pigs, lizards on airplanes raising new concerns
Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by
Body found in Los Feliz amid search for missing San Fernando teen
More Video