Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig back for 'Despicable Me 3'

In 2010, "Despicable Me" kicked off the successful animated film franchise by earning almost $550 million.Three years later "Despicable Me 2" raised the stakes and brought in $970 million.Now, Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig are back for another animated adventure in "Despicable Me 3."It was double the fun for Carell; he lends his voice to two roles, playing his character Gru and his long-lost brother, Dru."Oh it was so arduous. So difficult, these are hard to make," joked Carell. "It was fun. And then, this team of animators create kind of a magical world that your voice fits into somehow. And you get way more credit!""We just show up here and there and these people have been working on this movie every day, every night for years," said Wiig.Their characters' adorable trio of daughters are back, with a focus on their sugar-sweet youngest girl, Agnes.Wiig, who plays Lucy, joked about just who provides the voice talent for the animated youngster."That's voiced by an older gentleman," said Wiig. "He is talented.""The man who used to be the most interesting man in the world, who ironically has been replaced by someone younger, now does the voice of Agnes," added Carell.With these two hilarious actors, you never know where your interview will go!"It's just a light, fun movie where you can just watch something silly," said Wiig."No Kristen it's more than that," interrupted Carell."You're right, it really focuses on, just the economic changes," added Wiig."You know what? It's an important film," said Carell. "And I would like it, Kristen if you were to start referring to 'Despicable Me 3' as a film. It's not a movie. I think it bears that kind of weight.""You're right. I'm sorry," said Wiig, before breaking into laughter."Despicable Me 3" is rated PG and is in theaters June 30.