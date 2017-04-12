'The Promise' raises awareness about the Armenian genocide

It was a star-studded premiere for "The Promise," a historical drama about the Armenian genocide.The movie stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. It has had high-profile screenings around the world, including at the Vatican and London, which was attended by George and Amal Clooney.Celebrities spotted on the red carpet at Wednesday's Hollywood premiere included Cher, Sylvester Stallone and the Kardashians. The famous family has been vocal about their heritage, even visiting Armenia for their reality show.For the film's director, who also did "Hotel Rwanda," this upcoming movie brings awareness to a worldwide audience.As for the movie's backers and some of its starts, it is a way to honor their loved ones who lost their lives.Others noted that the story of the genocide, which continues to be denied to this day by Turkey, is still playing out around the world today."It's a story that's happening in Syria," said Cher, who is part Armenian. "It's a story that keeps happening over and over."