Swarms of fans lined up at Best Buy in Compton, wrapping around the parking lot, for a chance to meet rapper Kendrick Lamar and get his signature on his new album.The Grammy-winning artist held a surprise album signing Thursday at the business. His new ablum "Damn" was released on Friday.Fans said they hoped to take photos with Lamar and that he was one of the greatest rappers out there today. One fan said he was hoping to show Lamar one of his own rap songs.