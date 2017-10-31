ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on Wendy Williams' condition.

NEW YORK --
Television talk show host Wendy Williams fainted during a live broadcast of her show in New York City on Tuesday morning.

The New York City Fire Department was called to the Chelsea Television Studios at 10:51 a.m. after the 53-year-old, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, began to slur her words.

"Let's get started. Our first guest..." Williams started to say before she backed up and fainted. A crew member was seen running onstage to help her.

Here's video of the incident:


She was standing and appeared composed after a commercial break.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back," Williams said.

The show posted this message on Twitter:


A more detailed statement from Ronn Torossian, spokesperson for Wendy Williams, was issued via email:

"Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and nite of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show."

The FDNY said they remained at the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentwendy williamstelevisionu.s. & worldcelebrityhealthhalloweenNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
Pedestrian, 76, killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
Show More
Woman killed when 12-year-old boy jumps off highway overpass
Venice gas leak not believed to be criminal, evacuations lifted
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
LA law enforcement celebrate state-of-the-art crime lab
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
More News
Top Video
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
More Video