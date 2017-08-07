ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes, lawsuit claims

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women and a man are accusing Usher of failing to warn them he allegedly had herpes.

NEW YORK --
Two women and a man are accusing the singer Usher of failing to warn them he allegedly had herpes.

The attorney representing the group is filing a lawsuit on Monday that alleges the musician had sexual contact with each of them after 2012 but didn't tell them he had the STD, which is required by law.

On Monday, attorney Lisa Bloom held a news conference in Midtown Manhattan with one of the accusers, Quantasia Sharpton.

Sharpton said she had sexual contact with Usher at a hotel when she was 19 years old, and that he never warned her about the STD.

She said she never would have consented had she known, and said she never heard from the singer again.

"I feel that my rights were violated," said Sharpton. "I'm speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and embarrassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so he does not do this to anyone else."

She said she is negative for herpes.

The others will be named in the complaint as Jane Doe and John Doe and will remain private.

Bloom cited news reports that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in approximately 2009, and in 2012 settled a case with a woman who claimed he'd transmitted the disease to her, saying that Usher has not publicly denied the claims.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitentertainmentcelebritylegalhealthu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Boy wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
Fans honor Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris separating
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Car slams into Valley Glen Starbucks for 2nd time in 3 weeks
Long Beach police shoot suspect in stabbing, hostage situation
Man shot, killed outside Garden Grove bank, 2 suspects sought
North Korea vows to retaliate against new UN sanctions
Security guard stabbed to death in Sylmar, police say
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Fans honor Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington
3 wounded in stabbing at Whittier soccer game
Show More
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
Off-duty LA sheriff's deputy killed on 605 Fwy
Manufacturer: Corrosion caused Ohio ride to break apart
Police: Naked gunman interrupts students taking SATs
12 hurt after hazardous chemical spill in Port of Long Beach
More News
Top Video
Car slams into Valley Glen Starbucks for 2nd time in 3 weeks
North Korea vows to retaliate against new UN sanctions
Long Beach police shoot suspect in stabbing, hostage situation
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
More Video