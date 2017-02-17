  • BREAKING NEWS Special coverage of storm as it moves across Los Angeles County - WATCH LIVE
  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
OSCARS

WATCH: Red Carpet Recap

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Fashion and glam experts joined us for a LIVE interactive show all about the fashions seen on the red carpet on Oscars night and how you can dress like a star!

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson led the discussion with an experienced panel of experts:

Joyann King - Editor, Harper's Bazaar http://www.HarpersBAZAAR.com
Giovanni Vacarro - Creative Director, GLAMSQUAD http://www.glamsquad.com
Kelli Bartlett - Director of Makeup Artistry, GLAMSQUAD
Lizza Monet Morales - TV Host and Digital Influencer, @Xoxolizza on all social media

WATCH THE SHOW HERE!
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

CHECK OUT THE RED CARPET PHOTOS
Related Topics:
entertainmentred carpet fashiongeico-oscars
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
Denzel Washington up for 2 Oscars, shares key to his career success
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Monster storm soaks Southland with heavy rain, powerful winds
Storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports
CA state officials warn against immigration consultant scams
Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundups
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Storm soaks roads, shuts down streets in SoCal
Duarte issues mandatory evacs, Camarillo Springs issues voluntary evacs
Show More
Watch these adorable triplets dance with their mom
Students raise funds to give cancer-stricken teacher dream vacation
Senior dog living out bucket list adventure
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
Denzel Washington up for 2 Oscars, shares key to his career success
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos