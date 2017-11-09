ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wheel of Fortune' celebrates 35th year on air

EMBED </>More Videos

No matter what happens when the wheel stops spinning, the game show Wheel of Fortune is always a winner to millions of devoted fans. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
No matter what happens when the wheel stops spinning, the game show "Wheel of Fortune" is always a winner to millions of devoted fans, and has been for more than three decades.

Much of that success is owed to the warmth and charm of hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

"It's an incredible run and don't ask me to explain, don't ask me to figure it out. I certainly didn't predict it and here we are 35 years later,' Sajak said. "I should point out I was 11 when we started."

"We have a great relationship," White said. "He is so funny. He cracks me up all the time and in 35 years we've never had one argument."

Sajak and White have been paired on the show since 1982.

Executive Producer Harry Friedman said the hosts are good friends to millions of people. He said the show has not changed much over the years.

Vanna has worn more than 6,500 gowns and Pat has met tens of thousands of players.

After 35 years, the hosts and crew are still having so much fun and no one is thinking about saying goodbye.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentwheel of fortune
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: Walt Disney World Resort 'Frozen' castle lighting
Brand-new 'Star Wars' trilogy to be created
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Massive melee at Cajon High School in IE under investigation
LASD joins partnership to help crack down on online sex trade
Corona police ask residents to claim property after arrest of serial burglar
Man who jumped from overpass after OC chase is rape suspect, LASD says
Palm Springs City Council becomes all-LGBT team
Santa Ana SWAT trains for active-shooter situation
Driver taken into custody in NoHo after fleeing from police
Show More
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Anza
More News
Top Video
LASD joins partnership to help crack down on online sex trade
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Corona police ask residents to claim property after arrest of serial burglar
Santa Ana SWAT trains for active-shooter situation
More Video