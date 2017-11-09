'Wheel of Fortune' celebrates 35th year on air

No matter what happens when the wheel stops spinning, the game show "Wheel of Fortune" is always a winner to millions of devoted fans, and has been for more than three decades.Much of that success is owed to the warmth and charm of hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White."It's an incredible run and don't ask me to explain, don't ask me to figure it out. I certainly didn't predict it and here we are 35 years later,' Sajak said. "I should point out I was 11 when we started.""We have a great relationship," White said. "He is so funny. He cracks me up all the time and in 35 years we've never had one argument."Sajak and White have been paired on the show since 1982.Executive Producer Harry Friedman said the hosts are good friends to millions of people. He said the show has not changed much over the years.Vanna has worn more than 6,500 gowns and Pat has met tens of thousands of players.After 35 years, the hosts and crew are still having so much fun and no one is thinking about saying goodbye.