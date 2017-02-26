And the Oscar goes to....Zootopia!
The CGI-animated film about an idealistic bunny cop who works with a sly fox to get to the bottom of a conspiracy won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Zootopia beat out Kubo and the Two Strings, The Red Turtle, My Life as a Zucchini and Moana, another Disney-animated film, to take home the award.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
OSCARS
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News