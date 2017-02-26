OSCARS

'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman voiced the lead characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in the Disney animated film. (Walt Disney Studios)

And the Oscar goes to....Zootopia!

The CGI-animated film about an idealistic bunny cop who works with a sly fox to get to the bottom of a conspiracy won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Zootopia beat out Kubo and the Two Strings, The Red Turtle, My Life as a Zucchini and Moana, another Disney-animated film, to take home the award.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newsdisney
Load Comments
OSCARS
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
58-year-old Army veteran reported missing near downtown LA
Show More
Magic Castle death appears to be accidental, coroner says
Santa Monica PD seeking witnesses to suspicious death
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97, family says
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
More Photos