Evacuation order lifted after brush fire burns 1,000 acres in Riverside

Homes were evacuated in Riverside as firefighters battled a brush fire that charred at least 1,000 acres in the Box Springs Mountain area of Riverside on Sunday.The evacuation order was lifted by around 9:30 p.m. as the blaze was estimated at 30 percent containment.The fire was located in an area east of the UC Riverside campus.Evacuations had been ordered for homes west of Hidden Springs Drive from Greenridge Drive to Country Gate Road, officials said.An evacuation center was established at Canyon Springs High School, 23100 Cougar Canyon Road, Moreno Valley.The blaze was called the Blaine Fire for its location east of Blaine Road.No injuries or serious damage were reported.