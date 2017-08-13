Evacuations ordered as brush fire burns 1,000 acres in Riverside

Firefighters battled a blaze in the Box Springs Mountain area of Riverside on Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Home evacuations were ordered as firefighters were battling a brush fire that charred at least 1,000 acres in the Box Springs Mountain area of Riverside on Sunday.

The fire was located in a semi-remote area east of the UC Riverside campus.

Evacuations were ordered for homes west of Hidden Springs Drive from Greenridge Drive to Country Gate Road, officials said.

An evacuation center was established at Canyon Springs High School, 23100 Cougar Canyon Road, Moreno Valley.

The blaze was called the Blaine Fire for its location east of Blaine Road.



No injuries or serious damage have been reported.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
