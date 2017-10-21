Fake bomb triggers evacuation at Whittier Planned Parenthood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad used a robot to examine and blow up what turned out to be a fake bomb planted in front of a Whittier Planned Parenthood. (@SEBLASD)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A fake bomb was planted in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Whittier Saturday morning, triggering an evacuation of the facility and nearby businesses for about three hours, officials said.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious item that appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out.

Nearby businesses were evacuated and streets were closed down as the LASD's Arson/Explosives Detail investigated the device.

Officers used a robot to examine and blow up the object. They determined it was a hoax device.

The evacuations were lifted around 1:20 p.m.

Authorities are investigating who may have left the fake bomb. No arrests have been made.
