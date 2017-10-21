A fake bomb was planted in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Whittier Saturday morning, triggering an evacuation of the facility and nearby businesses for about three hours, officials said.A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious item that appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out.Nearby businesses were evacuated and streets were closed down as the LASD's Arson/Explosives Detail investigated the device.Officers used a robot to examine and blow up the object. They determined it was a hoax device.The evacuations were lifted around 1:20 p.m.Authorities are investigating who may have left the fake bomb. No arrests have been made.