WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --A fake bomb was planted in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Whittier Saturday morning, triggering an evacuation of the facility and nearby businesses for about three hours, officials said.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious item that appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out.
Nearby businesses were evacuated and streets were closed down as the LASD's Arson/Explosives Detail investigated the device.
Officers used a robot to examine and blow up the object. They determined it was a hoax device.
The evacuations were lifted around 1:20 p.m.
Authorities are investigating who may have left the fake bomb. No arrests have been made.