5 siblings hoping to be adopted together sparks overwhelming response

TOPEKA, Kansas --
Five siblings in Kansas are looking to be adopted together, and since their story was shared, it has resulted in a massive response worldwide.

"Just since Friday, I think we've received about 1,300 emails," Theresa Freed, communications director for the Kansas Department for Children and Families, told ABC News last week. "We've identified some possible families who may be a good fit."

Bradley, 11, Preston, 10, Layla, 8, Landon, 6, and Olive, 2, also known to some as the "Fab 5," have been in foster care for more than a year.

The children attend church regularly. Their hobbies include dancing to hip-hop, collecting Pokemon and soccer, the Kansas Star reported.

As a result of a big response, the children's listing has been removed from the Adopt Kansas Kids website.

The children will remain in foster care until the state works to find them a permanent home.
