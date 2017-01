When the Alps family announced the arrival of baby number 2, they put together a cute time-lapse and even got their toddler in on the fun.The family, who lives in Latvia, worked together to make the cute stop-motion video over the course of the pregnancy. Time passes quickly as the mom's belly grows and the little girl plays around the room. They even go on a trip to the beach. The video ends with the family popping a balloon to reveal the new baby.This is not the first stop-motion pregnancy time-lapse video for the Alps family. They made a similar video for their first child in 2013 that now has almost 3 million views.