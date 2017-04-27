When Peter Burns and his wife Lauren were ready to find out their baby's gender earlier this week, they knew they had to do something special - so they started brainstorming.
Burns, who hosts the sports news show SEC Now on ESPN, tells Babble that he'd seen a baseball player hit an "exploding baseball" just a few months ago to reveal his baby's gender. And that got Burns thinking: What if he used an exploding golf ball to learn whether the couple was having a boy or a girl? And what if he didn't just tee off in the backyard, but filmed it all going down on one of the most famous golf holes in the country?
And so, on April 24, as his wife looked on and a friend manned the camera, Burns teed off from Hole 7 at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California - and braced himself for the moment the ball would explode into a powdery pink or blue.
"We were more excited than nervous," Burns tells Babble. "We were going to wait until the following day when we were scheduled for our original tee time, but we couldn't wait. So we headed out to the golf course as soon as we arrived. It happened on Hole 7, so those first 6 holes were filled with some much anticipation."
As it turns out, Pebble Beach holds a special place in the couples' hearts: "Over the last few years [Lauren has] taken me on an annual trip out here as a birthday gift," says Burns. "So it just fell at the right time now this year that we had just got the results."
And it was quite the birthday surprise. As soon as they wrapped the video, the couple fired it off in a quick text to all their close friends and family. According to Burns, their responses "were full of love and happiness."
While Burns was convinced the baby was going to be a girl since Day 1, his wife was Team Blue, all the way. But no matter what, Burns says he's just happy his baby-to-be is healthy.
"This is our first child," says Burns, who adds that since he's adopted, "our [child] will be the first blood relative that I've ever met." (How exciting!)
Burns' tweeted the cool gender reveal video shortly after sharing it with family and friends - and no surprise, it quickly went viral.
Catch the full clip below, and see for yourself whether the Burns family will be welcoming a baby girl or boy this fall!
The biggest shot of my life. #7 at Pebble Beach. #GenderReveal pic.twitter.com/JAptoL1L3q— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 24, 2017
