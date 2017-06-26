Two new members of the Los Angeles Police Department received the exact same badge numbers and division assignments as their retired fathers.Retired Officer David Winslow first wore badge number 9509 at the 77th street division in the 1980s. His son, Steven Winslow, was born during his tenure at the station."I was surprised when he said he wanted to become a police officer. I had never suggested to any of my kids that I want you to be cops. I never did that," David said.The younger Officer Winslow graduated from the police academy last year and received the same badge and station assignment as his father."It's a good reminder every day of where I came from and why I even came on the job in the first place," he said.Timothy Wunderlich graduated from the academy with David Winslow. He received badge number 9510 and was assigned to the 77th division with Winslow. Tim's son, Eric Wunderlich, followed in his father's footsteps, receiving the same badge number and division assignment."I think that he knows that he has to carry that model that (you) don't tarnish the badge. And I know he won't," said the retired Wunderlich.Officer Eric Wunderlich said he always looked up to his father."Saw him all the time in the uniform and I wanted to do the same thing," he said.Both fathers acknowledge their differences from their sons, despite the glaring similarities."I think he's better prepared than I was," said David Winslow."He's a tactician I think, and I'm a person that will dive in and just go and do it. That's a big difference," said Tim Wunderlich.All four men could not help but acknowledge the power of the badge."This is the most important thing to me. You can steal everything in my locker if you want, as long as you just leave that," said Officer Steven Winslow.