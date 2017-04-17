FAMILY & PARENTING

Marine dad has a beautiful tea party with his daughter

EMBED </>More News Videos

Marine Corps drill instructor Keven Porter and his 4-year-old daughter Ashley were surprised with this beautiful tea party photo shoot. (kyndalrosephoto/Facebook)

A Marine and his daughter received a lovely surprise of an unexpected, beautiful tea party together.

Lizette Porter set up the special tea party and photo shoot for her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Keven Porter, and their 4-year-old daughter Ashley.

"My husband had no idea what was going to happen until we showed up to the shoot," Lizette told ABC News. "He was hesitant at first, but after a little talking, I was able to convince him. He would do anything for Ashley."

Due to Keven's demanding work schedule, he often misses out on one-on-one time with his daughter. Lizette likes to make the most of their time together.

She said, "I got emotional watching them just be themselves and see how much she loves her daddy."
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodmilitarymarinesparentingbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
High school sweethearts marry 64 years later
Gorgeous photos celebrate grandparent-grandchild bond
3-year-old has a poop-themed birthday party
Twins born 2 weeks apart in Texas
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
$50K reward offered in 'national search' for 'Facebook killer'
4 LA County social workers plead not guilty in death of 8-year-old boy
North Park Elementary resumes classes week after deadly shooting
4 teens found mutilated in New York park identified
UC Berkeley student dies after falling from balcony
Simi Valley bakery aims to bring hope to domestic abuse victims
Show More
Man allegedly stole more than 100 cellphones at Coachella
Elephant escapes from jaws of crocodile
Pence: 'Era of strategic patience' with North Korea is over
Driver injured after bricks thrown on I-215
'Major' gas leak reported at USC's main campus
More News
Top Video
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
North Park Elementary resumes classes week after deadly shooting
$50K reward offered in 'national search' for 'Facebook killer'
Elephant escapes from jaws of crocodile
More Video