Like many 3-year-old girls, Roslyn Breen loves Disney princesses. And while it's no surprise that a little girl would want to dress up as her favorite princess for Halloween, Roslyn's mom, Tiffany, was still faced with a bit of a challenge when deciding on her daughter's costume.
Roslyn, whose family is from Comstock Park, Michigan, was born with a muscular condition that prevents her from walking or even sitting up. Tiffany, her mom, was determined that her daughter - who she refers to as "forever my little princess" - should have a positive experience this Halloween.
Tiffany, you knocked this one out of the park, girl.
You know how the Fairy Godmother turned Cinderella's pumpkin into a fancy carriage? Well, Fairy Godmother, you've just been upstaged by this Michigan mama who turned her daughter's wheelchair into a carriage.
Tiffany used things she had around the house to magically transform her daughter's wheelchair: hula hoops, Christmas decorations, battery-operated lights, zip ties, and more. The result was glorious.
Image source: Tiffany Breen
Tiffany, who is endearingly modest about her role in creating this bit of Halloween magic, says, "I wanted her [Roslyn] to draw attention in a positive way. Sometimes, we get a lot of stares, for different reasons." As a mom to a child whose outside is just a little bit different than the other kids, I can definitely relate to that sentiment.
The family recently attended "Boo at the Zoo" in their hometown, where Roslyn received a royal welcome. She attracted all kinds of attention as she wheeled around the zoo in her lighted carriage. People could see her coming from a distance, exclaiming, "Look, there's Cinderella in her carriage!"
Image source: Tiffany Breen
Roslyn was indeed the belle of the ball. People she'd never met before clamored to get a picture with this adorable little princess.
Mom Tiffany, tells Babble, "I knew she would draw attention when we went out on community events, but I was not prepared for how popular it would be. People were stopping us and requesting pictures ... Roslyn brings us that joy every single day. How lucky are we?"
Three-year-old Roslyn's medical condition is officially undiagnosed. Her mom has been searching for answers ever since the little girl was born, but to date, Tiffany reports "we've exhausted science."
Despite her medical issues, Roslyn is obviously a very special little princess, and her awesome Halloween costume was built to show people just that. She's able to maneuver independently and enjoy Halloween fun, just like any other child her age.
And that's a big deal.
Tiffany says, "Although life hasn't always been so easy with Roslyn we are oh so grateful to be her parents! She brings such joy to our lives and we love sharing that with others! I cannot wait to see what the future holds for her!"
I've seen a lot of little girls dressed up as Cinderella, but I don't think I've ever seen one whose smile lights her up from the inside like Roslyn Breen's does.
And, while Cinderella's coach turned back into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight, something tells me that this little gem of a girl is going to continue to shine on. This princess made quite a splash with her epic Cinderella costume, but I think it's fair to say this is definitely not her last ball.
