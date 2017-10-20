FAMILY & PARENTING

Underwood Family Farm hosts families and children at their annual fall festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Surrounded in a 50-acre field of squash and pumpkin, families and children are enjoying the season at the 20th annual Fall Festival at Underwood Family Farm. (KABC)

By
MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Surrounded by a 50-acre field of squash and pumpkins, families and children are enjoying the 20th annual Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farm.

Owner Craig Underwood invites local children from more than 41 schools every year come and learn about agriculture and nutrition.

"We hope that they connect with the farm, get to know us, know that we are local and learn about how to pick fruits and vegetables because when they come and pick their own, they are more likely to eat them," Underwood said.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC 7 joins farm owner Craig Underwood on a tractor ride at the 20th annual Underwood Family Farm Fall Harvest Festival.



Underwood said he likes to share what has been the passion all his life with the people that visit his farm.

At the Moorpark field, guests can pick their own pumpkins, walk through the corn maze, go on a hay or tractor ride, watch an animal show and play tons of games.

The festival is open to the public until Oct. 31. You can buy tickets on the farm's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypumpkinpumpkin festivalfallfarmingMoorparkVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Halloween decorations mark 'death' of trends
LA homeless man reunited with mother after 10 years
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl learns her adoption is final
Have wife will carry: Couples vie in wife-carrying contest
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Woman pleads guilty in DUI death of LAPD officer
Petitions: Bring back Vin Scully for World Series games
Body found in apparent Crestline cave collapse
Rattlesnake found in Riverside resident's pool
Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013
Show More
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
Teen thwarts attempted kidnapping in Twentynine Palms
Authorities seek suspect in fatal Stanton hit-and-run
Dodger fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
More News
Top Video
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
More Video