MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) --Surrounded by a 50-acre field of squash and pumpkins, families and children are enjoying the 20th annual Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farm.
Owner Craig Underwood invites local children from more than 41 schools every year come and learn about agriculture and nutrition.
"We hope that they connect with the farm, get to know us, know that we are local and learn about how to pick fruits and vegetables because when they come and pick their own, they are more likely to eat them," Underwood said.
Underwood said he likes to share what has been the passion all his life with the people that visit his farm.
At the Moorpark field, guests can pick their own pumpkins, walk through the corn maze, go on a hay or tractor ride, watch an animal show and play tons of games.
The festival is open to the public until Oct. 31. You can buy tickets on the farm's website.