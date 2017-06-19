FAMILY & PARENTING

Pre-K girl steals show at graduation with passionate singing

Sophia didn't hold back when singing "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana." (Michelle Neshin)

The internet is buzzing after a 4-year-old girl gave a performance for the ages at her pre-K graduation ceremony.

Sophia didn't hold back while singing "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana. While most of her classmates are stoically singing along, Sophia is seen stomping her feet, swinging her arms and singing her heart out.

A video of the performance posted by Sophia's mom, Michelle Neshin, has received over 11 million views on Facebook.



Neshin told ABC News, "It didn't really hit me until after the graduation when all the parents went and found their kid and gave them flowers and people were coming up saying to me, 'Is it awful I stopped videotaping my own kid to video yours?'"

After the ceremony, Sophia's family congratulated her with a bouquet of flowers and dinner at a hibachi grill restaurant. Sophia was most excited to receive a cookie cake, which was given by a family friend for "bringing joy and laughter today."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
