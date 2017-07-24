FAMILY & PARENTING

'Prepare for heartache:' Toddler gives hilarious 'critique' of Disneyland

EMBED </>More Videos

Viral video star Mila Stauffer is known for her 'complaints,' and Disneyland is her latest subject. (Katie Stauffer via Storyful)

Viral video star Mila Stauffer expressed why she was unimpressed with Disneyland, in a way that only a toddler could.

"If you go to Disneyland, prepare for heartache," she said in her latest video.

Mila is known for videos where she "complains." She's tackled everything from learning to budget to people who try to make friends on planes, and her videos have millions of views on Facebook.

In her latest video, she tackles Disneyland, complaining about the lines, the characters and more.

"Apparently if you're tiny, you can't go on the spaceship!" she says in reference to the Space Mountain height requirement.

If you look at the video her family made to document the trip, though, you can see that even this pint-sized viral critic managed to have some fun.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familydisneylandfunny videochildrenparenting
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Marine's son cries in stepmom's arms while they exchange vows
California parents trying to control kids can lose custody
Bride wears 4 generations of wedding dresses
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Domestic violence suspect barricaded in Azusa
3-year-old boy found wandering alone in North Hills
Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Jared Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
Driver charged in Texas smuggling case; 10th person dies
Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash
Show More
Teen arrested in stabbing death of Apple Valley minister
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
Standoff with armed man in Dana Point ends with arrest, no injuries
La Verne brush fire threatening homes
Paula Patton talks about 'Somewhere Between'
More News
Top Video
Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Jared Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
More Video