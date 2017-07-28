It was an emotional reunion at LAX, where a Southern California fire captain met his birth mother for the time since he was born.John Riley grew up in the Southland. He was never told he was adopted.However, his wife discovered the secret when looking through an old family album.After a decade of trying, Riley was finally able to connect with his birth mother, who is now a resident of Hawaii. Eyewitness News was there Thursday night when they met."You've grown up to be such an amazing man. So proud of you. A fire captain, God, that's amazing," she said as the two shared hugs.Riley found out he has siblings, and his daughters now know they have cousins.The newly reconnected family is planning to get to know each other a whole lot better.