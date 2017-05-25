FAMILY & PARENTING

SoCal neighborhood unites to celebrate Halloween in May for boy battling rare disease

EMBED </>More Videos

A Castaic neighborhood comes together to make a dream come true for a five year boy battling a rare disease. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
A Castaic neighborhood came together to make a dream come true for a 5-year-old boy battling a rare disease.

Carter Sakar loves Halloween, so his family thought it was the perfect way to celebrate his fifth birthday.

"We honestly thought we were going to make it to four or five houses, but it just kind of spread like wildfire," said his mom. "One neighbor told one neighbor and they ended up getting a bunch of neighbors together and it's an outpouring of love that you have never even imagined."

Carter has Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare and fatal genetic disorder with no known cure. His body is unable to make proper enzymes to break down sugar molecules and it causes children to lose their speech around Carter's age.

"Even though this is incredibly difficult every day, with everyone's help, it allows us to be the best version of us that we can be," said his father. "For our community, for our children, in hopes that very soon we get a cure."

The Sakars hit the street in their Star Wars costumes to celebrate Halloween, Carter's favorite holiday, in May.

"It was a no-brainier that we're trying to support as a neighborhood the best we can to help this little boy," said a neighbor.

There's no cure for this disease and typically children who have it die in their mid-to-late teens.

"He is such a special little boy and it makes me so proud to be his mom everyday," said his mom. "I just feel blessed to be able to tell his story and have so many people hear about it"

The family also wanted to use the celebration to raise awareness for Carter's Challenge, a fundraiser for the Cure Sanfillipo Foundation.

To help out, you can visit Carterturns5.com
Related Topics:
familychildrenbirthdayneighborhoodCastaicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple who tried to conceive for 17 years welcomes sextuplets
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
2-year-old boy found in back of stolen car in Buena Park
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
WATCH: Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
Metro board votes to pull support for proposed 710 Fwy tunnel
Upland police search for young sexual predator
Appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Show More
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Bullet goes through man's head, hits girlfriend in botched suicide
Teen shot in the head, wounded in Boyle Heights
Wild horses could be sold for slaughter in Trump budget plan
Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area
More News
Top Video
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Metro board votes to pull support for proposed 710 Fwy tunnel
WATCH: Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
Bullet goes through man's head, hits girlfriend in botched suicide
More Video