FAMILY & PARENTING

Army veteran seeks phone calls and texts as dying wish

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas.

An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a simple request as his dying wish: to hear from people via phone call and text message.

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas. The 47-year-old has had three brain surgeries, but doctors have not been able to find the cause for his illness.

One day, Lee asked his wife, Ernestine Hernandez, to hold onto his phone, "in case someone calls." When nobody called after two hours, Lee told Ernestine, "I guess no one wants to talk to me."

"It broke my heart," Ernestine told AZCentral.com. "(Lee's)speech is not very well, so many people didn't take much interest or want to talk to him."

Ernestine reached out to Caregivers of Wounded Warriors to share his request. After Lee's story was shared on Facebook on the Arizona Veterans Forum, he has received an influx of calls and texts.

"A lot of people call to pray with him," Ernestine said. "It really uplifts him."

The Hernandez family can be reached at 210-632-6778. According to AZCentral.com, it's best to reach Lee between 2-6 pm central time. Sometimes the family won't be able to answer calls if Lee is in an incredible amount of pain at the time.

Ernestine said, "The experience is very painful, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyarmyveteranbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family adopts seven siblings separated in foster care
Couple welcomes twins after losing 2 sons in crash
Disneyland eliminates hand stamps for re-entry into parks
Grandparents, raising late daughter's 3 kids, win $1M lottery
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Ex-cop at center of cadet scandal pleads to weapons charges
1 dead in small plane crash at airport in El Monte
LA woman who triggered false Amber Alert gets 60 days in jail
'Mum's the Word Bandit' arrested in OC after bank robberies
Family adopts seven siblings separated in foster care
Bill Clinton poses with Bush statues
Show More
Stun gun used in robberies at Temple City CVS, Arcadia Vons
3 SoCal Marines killed in Mississippi military plane crash
2 cousins face charges for 4 Pennsylvania killings
D23 Expo kicks off in Anaheim
Trump, Macron's friendship on display at Bastille Day parade
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos