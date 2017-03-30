PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams

EMBED </>More News Videos

The IRS released its 2017 "dirty dozen" tax scams list to help the public avoid being victims of identity theft and more. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's the number-crunching season, and for many, that means a giant headache but for Jacqueline Munroe, it means fighting to regain a piece of her life back because she's a victim of identity theft.

Most recently when filing her tax return, Munroe was told someone had already done it under her name. So, she's now having to prove to the IRS that she is who she says she is.

"It's been hard. I haven't gotten my tax returns, and it's so crazy that I have to prove to be me," she shared.

Anabel Marquez with the IRS said anyone can fall victim to a tax scam.

"It can be somebody that is not very aware of tax laws, as much as it can be somebody who is a professional," Marquez said.

As a result, the IRS released its 2017 "dirty dozen" tax scams list.

"At the top of the list are phishing: when you get an email claiming to be the IRS. The second one is an ongoing telephone scam. The third one is identity theft, and the fourth is return preparer fraud. Again, it's a list of 12 scams but those are the top four," Marquez shared.

The list also includes improper tax claims for both individuals and businesses, just to name a few. Marquez said you should also look out for red flags when searching for a tax preparer.

She added that the IRS will not call before sending out a letter, and they do not require a specific method of payment.

"Most importantly, we don't require the person pay the IRS without an opportunity to appeal the amount that the agency says they owe," said Marquez.

If you feel you've been a victim of an email scam, you can report it to phishing@irs.gov, or report a phone scam at 800-366-4484.
Related Topics:
financetaxesscamscamsIRS
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
FCC warns about the one word you shouldn't say to robocallers
Consumer Reports look into best mobile, online tax options
US stocks surge; Dow Jones crosses 21,000 points
Misprint makes 1970 quarter worth thousands
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 killed in Sun Valley rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot vehicle
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
Cool Kid Jacob Linder repairs school facilities to become Eagle Scout
Part of I-85 in Georgia collapses after fire
Cedars-Sinai 1st in CA to use Synaptive brain mapping technology
Poll: Californians divided on gas taxes, vehicle fees to fix roads
Trump administration appeals judge's ruling blocking revised travel ban
Show More
Climber killed after fall in Joshua Tree National Park
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
Multiple fires set in Victorville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Muslim immigrant announces lt. gov. run in front of LA ICE office
More News
Top Video
Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
Cool Kid Jacob Linder repairs school facilities to become Eagle Scout
1 killed in Sun Valley rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot vehicle
More Video