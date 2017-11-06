Fire breaks out at Van Nuys church

Firefighters successfully battled a structure fire at a two-story church in Van Nuys Monday night.The greater-alarm blaze was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at La Iglesia En El Camino in the 14300 block of Sherman Way, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.The church was not occupied, according to fire officials, and no injuries were immediately reported.Crews were able to quickly get the upper hand on visible flames on the roof of the structure.Two additional task forces were added as firefighters battled the blaze on the second floor, officials said.A large response was seen outside of the church, as residual smoke white smoke came out of several windows.Per protocol, arson investigators were responding to the scene, along with a special church fire task force known as the House of Worship Task Force, officials said.Meantime, Sherman Way was closed in both directions. It was unclear when the road would reopen.By about 7 p.m., it appeared the fire was knocked down. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.