Firefighters are battling a brush fire that quickly spread to at least 350 acres in the Cleveland National Forest south of Lake Elsinore.The fire was burning near the Wildomar off-highway vehicle area at the eastern side of the forest, about 10 miles west of Murrieta.Evacuations were ordered for the Wildomar community along Hixon Truck TrailDEVELOPING: This story will be updated.