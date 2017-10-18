Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters battled massive flames raging near storage tanks at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, which sent thick black clouds of smoke into the air.
With multiple fire agencies responding to the scene, firefighters used massive quantities of water and foam to make quick work of the flames, extinguishing them in less than an hour.
The flames touched power lines, sending off big electrical flashes and sending some lines to the ground. The fire was also threatening storage tanks at the refinery.
The fire came after a reported explosion in the area around 10:30 p.m..
With smoke blowing into nearby residential areas, the fire department asked people in the area to close their windows and shelter in place. No evacuations were ordered.
The refinery, built in 1911, is located at 324 W. El Segundo Boulevard.
According to Chevron, the refinery is the largest on the West Coast, processing more than 274,000 barrels of crude every day. The property covers 1,000 acres and has a storage capacity of 12. 5 million barrels in 150 storage tanks larger than 30 feet in diameter.
The refinery is just south of Los Angeles International Airport. It did not immediately appear the smoke interfered with flights.
Refinery officials released a statement addressing the blaze.
"Chevron's primary concern is to ensure the safety of its employees and the surrounding community and the environment. Chevron is working very closely with the local agencies to ensure that we meet those expectations in responding to this incident," the statement said, in part.
Multiple fire agencies were called in to assist Chevron and El Segundo firefighters, including Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach firefighters.
El Segundo police said Vista Del Mar would remain closed due to downed power lines. It was unclear how long the road would be closed.