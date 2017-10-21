Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Saturday morning after two buildings and nearby power lines erupted in flames in Orange, officials said.About 1:47 a.m., the first blaze erupted at a light industrial structure in 900 block of Batavia Street, said a spokesperson for the Orange Fire Department. That fire was knocked down by 68 firefighters within 25 minutes.Shortly afterward, a separate fire began in a building to the north of the first incident. It was unclear if the structure fires were related.Flames engulfed power lines across the street about 15 minutes later, fire officials said.Firefighters also found a nearby fence to be energized. Southern California Edison personnel were summoned to shut down power at the scene.Two of the first responders suffered electrical shocks in the firefight and were transported to a hospital as a precaution.The causes of the fires were under investigation.