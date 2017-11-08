Fire tears through moving business in Santa Ana; adjacent paint store spared

A fire tore through a commercial building Wednesday morning in Santa Ana, but firefighters knocked down the flames before they could spread. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire tore through a commercial building Wednesday morning in Santa Ana, but firefighters knocked down the flames before they could spread to a nearby gas station and paint store.

The raging inferno began about 2:30 a.m. at a structure that houses a moving company in the 2900 block of Hesperian, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Seventy-five firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and knocked down the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
