A fire tore through a commercial building Wednesday morning in Santa Ana, but firefighters knocked down the flames before they could spread to a nearby gas station and paint store.The raging inferno began about 2:30 a.m. at a structure that houses a moving company in the 2900 block of Hesperian, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Seventy-five firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and knocked down the blaze. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.