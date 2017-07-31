A brush fire was burning 70-100 acres in San Bernardino County's Waterman Canyon.

Firefighters were battling at least two significant brush fires in the Inland Empire Monday afternoon, one in Riverside County near Lake Elsinore and one in San Bernardino County near Waterman Canyon.The official estimate for the Lake Elsinore area blaze stood at 25 acres, but AIR7HD's Skymap technology estimated the spread in excess of 60 acres.Evacuations were in progress for the areas of North Main Divide, El Cariso Campground and Los Pinos Campground, as well as Amorose and Toft streets.At least 120 state and Riverside County firefighters were battling the Rose Fire, near the 14800 block of Amorose Street, first reported at 2:22 p.m.Water-dropping helicopters, air tankers and bulldozers were also involved in the firefighting efforts.In San Bernardino County, firefighters are battling a brush fire estimated at 70-100 acres near Highway 18 in Waterman Canyon.About 200 firefighters are battling the Mile Fire. Four firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and brought to local hospitals.Highway 18 is closed between 40th Avenue and Highway 138.No evacuations have been ordered at this time.