Brush fires burning near Lake Elsinore and Waterman Canyon

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters were battling a blaze in the Lake Elsinore area on Monday, July 31, 2017. (KABC)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters were battling at least two significant brush fires in the Inland Empire Monday afternoon, one in Riverside County near Lake Elsinore and one in San Bernardino County near Waterman Canyon.

The official estimate for the Lake Elsinore area blaze stood at 25 acres, but AIR7HD's Skymap technology estimated the spread in excess of 60 acres.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling brush fire in Lake Elsinore area

Evacuations were in progress for the areas of North Main Divide, El Cariso Campground and Los Pinos Campground, as well as Amorose and Toft streets.

At least 120 state and Riverside County firefighters were battling the Rose Fire, near the 14800 block of Amorose Street, first reported at 2:22 p.m.

Water-dropping helicopters, air tankers and bulldozers were also involved in the firefighting efforts.

A brush fire was burning 70-100 acres in San Bernardino County's Waterman Canyon.



In San Bernardino County, firefighters are battling a brush fire estimated at 70-100 acres near Highway 18 in Waterman Canyon.

About 200 firefighters are battling the Mile Fire. Four firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and brought to local hospitals.

Highway 18 is closed between 40th Avenue and Highway 138.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firewildfireSan Bernardino CountyRiverside CountyLake Elsinore
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
Robbery suspect charged in 2 Riverside heists
Chargers set up camp in Costa Mesa
LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games
Show More
Suspected DUI driver paralyzed after plowing into Covina home
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park
Hollywood intersection closed after water main break
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
More News
Top Video
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
Chargers set up camp in Costa Mesa
VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park
More Video