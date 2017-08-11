Firefighters extinguish series of car fires in South LA; arson investigation underway

Firefighters extinguished a series of suspicious car fires Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in South Los Angeles, officials said. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters extinguished a series of suspicious car fires early Friday morning in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The first blaze erupted in a silver hatchback shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of 62nd Street, near several homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About thirty minutes later, flames engulfed a small SUV parked in a driveway in the 200 block of 85th Street. Just before 1 a.m., a silver van was on fire in the 11000 block of San Pedro Street.

No injuries were reported.

LAFD arson investigators are trying to determine the causes of the fires.
