A series of small but suspicious fires erupted Thursday morning in North Hollywood, prompting an investigation by Los Angeles police.Firefighters responded to blazed at four separate locations, at least two of which involved vehicles and towering trees: in the 5700 block of Beck Avenue, the 11600 block of Oxnard Street, the 5900 block of Irvine Avenue, and the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards.The fire on Beck Avenue burned multiple trees and spread to cars in the driveway of a home before firefighters extinguished the flames.No description of a possible suspect has been released.