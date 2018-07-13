Firefighters find body inside burning car in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters extinguishing a vehicle fire in Santa Ana Friday morning found a body inside the car, officials said.

The Orange County Fire Authority received a call about a vehicle fire around 7:20 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Hickory Street. The burning Prius was on the driveway of a home on Hickory near Beverly Place.

While firefighters were in the process of putting out the fire, they found a body inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Santa Ana police said arson and homicide detectives are investigating the incident to determine if it was a suicide, homicide or accidental.

The identity of the deceased person was not immediately released. Authorities said the person's family has been notified.
