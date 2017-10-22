TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Amid dangerous red-flag conditions firefighters mobilized a big response and quickly knocked down a brush fire in the hills near a homeless encampment in Tujunga.
The fire was reported at 9:44 p.m. in heavy brush near the 11100 block of Oro Vista Avenue. It took 39 minutes for 52 firefighters from three agencies to contain and knock down the fire.
No injuries or structural damage were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
A triple-digit heat wave with dry Santa Ana winds this week in Southern California is triggering warnings about high fire danger throughout the region.