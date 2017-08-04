Fontana collision that killed 4 on 10 Fwy being investigated as DUI

Four people are dead and two were transported in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway in Fontana Friday, according to San Bernardino County Fire authorities. (KABC)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people are dead and two were transported in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway in Fontana Friday that is being investigated as a DUI-related incident, according to San Bernardino County Fire authorities.

The fatal crash took place on the eastbound side of the freeway east of Cherry Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a female adult and two children of unknown ages who were all in the same vehicle were killed when another vehicle struck them from behind after they pulled over to the freeway's shoulder due to the car overheating. Another woman who was also inside the overheated car was transported to a local hospital.

The fourth victim was a man who had pulled over and was attempting to assist the woman and her children with their car trouble.

Before the overheated vehicle was struck, the woman called her husband and told him about the problem.

When her husband arrived on the scene, he found her and the other passengers dead, according to the CHP.

A CHP officer confirmed that the driver of the white Nissan that crashed into the other two vehicles is suspected of driving under the influence. An officer is with the suspect at the hospital.

The left two lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway have been closed and a SIGALERT has been issued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.
