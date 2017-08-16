Fontana police are investigating the possible abduction of a woman who was seen being forced into a car and yelling for help Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sierra and San Bernardino avenues.Police said witnesses saw a man choke a woman and force her into his vehicle, a 1996 white Chevrolet Suburban, with license plate 3SBT684As the SUV drove off, the woman was seen hanging out the window yelling for help.The suspect was described as a heavyset African-American male in his 30s or 40s, wearing gray shorts and an orange construction-type vest. The victim is described as a possibly Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s with dark hair wearing white pants and a gray top.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vestey, at 909-350-7700, reference Case # 17-14749.