An advocacy group wants to ban the Los Angeles Unified School District from serving processed meat to students.The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says it filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a court to ban the meat in the nation's second-largest school district. It seeks the same ban for the Poway district in San Diego County.The group says studies have linked consumption of meats such as bacon to disease risks.The San Diego lawsuit cites a 2015 report by a World Health Organization research group. The report concluded that eating the equivalent of one hot dog a day slightly increased the risk of colorectal cancer.The North American Meat Institute calls the lawsuit a publicity stunt. It says meat can be a nutritious part of a balanced diet.