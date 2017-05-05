FOOD & DRINK

Avocado shortage causes prices to skyrocket in California

EMBED </>More News Videos

Avocados are in short supply and are more expensive. They cost an average of $1.43 per avocado, compared to just 92 cents last year. (KGO-TV)

What's Cinco De Mayo without margaritas and guacamole? This year Californians might have to say, "Hold the guac."

Avocados are in short supply and are more expensive. They cost an average of $1.43 per avocado, compared to just 92 cents last year.

The popular Haas variety is a little cheaper at $1.38 a piece.

MORE: 5 fun things to do in LA for Cinco de Mayo weekend

The shortage is blamed on several factors, including the sudden and prolonged rains in California, harsh weather in Mexico and the fickle nature of the trees.

There are still plenty of margaritas.
Related Topics:
foodavocadocinco de mayomexicofoodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
'Feeding the 5000' festival served thousands lunch at Pershing Square
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Competition heats up for high school culinary students
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
OC car dealership says union put racist sign outside business
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to hospital
SoCal locals to show off sweat-proof T-shirt invention on 'Shark Tank'
Passengers escape fiery helicopter crash in Santa Barbara County
High heat, rapid snow melt causes flooding in Yosemite Valley
Show More
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
Ventura County chase suspects arrested after hiding in orchard
Victorville family reunited with long lost dog in Las Vegas
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
More News
Top Video
Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to hospital
SoCal locals to show off sweat-proof T-shirt invention on 'Shark Tank'
OC car dealership says union put racist sign outside business
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
More Video