What's Cinco De Mayo without margaritas and guacamole? This year Californians might have to say, "Hold the guac."Avocados are in short supply and are more expensive. They cost an average of $1.43 per avocado, compared to just 92 cents last year.The popular Haas variety is a little cheaper at $1.38 a piece.The shortage is blamed on several factors, including the sudden and prolonged rains in California, harsh weather in Mexico and the fickle nature of the trees.There are still plenty of margaritas.