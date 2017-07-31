Baskin-Robbins offering $1.50 scoops Monday

LOS ANGELES --As it has with the other months with 31 days, Baskin-Robbins is once again offering $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31.
The ice creamery chain continues its promotion strictly on the 31st day of the month.
The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 flavors.
Get a scoop of your favorite ice cream for only $1.50. Stop by today, 7/31 and Celebrate 31 with us! pic.twitter.com/RtkyWkDe77— Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) July 31, 2017
Baskin-Robbins has already offered the discounted scoops in January, March and May, with the special still to come in August, October and December.
The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.
Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.