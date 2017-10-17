FOOD & DRINK

Best pasta spots in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Happy National Pasta Day! Here are the best pasta spots in Southern California, as determined by ABC7 staff.

Bestia
This multi-regional restaurant in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles is dripping with character and pays homage to sophisticated modern-day Italian spaces.
2121 E. 7th Place
Los Angeles CA, 90021

Osteria Mozza
This restaurant is the brainchild of Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich and Nancy Silverton. Osteria Mozza's menu is one Angelenos describe as 'the greatest hits.'
6602 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038

Speranza
This dinner-only neighborhood bistro offers handmade pastas and other Italian classics.
2547 Hyperion Ave.
Los Angeles, California 90027

Gale's
This bustling bistro features some of the most comprehensive selection of Northern Italian cuisine using produce from the local farmers' market.
452 S. Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91105

Briganti
This is an upscale Italian restaurant with exceptional food and high-quality service perfect for a night out.
1423 Mission St.
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Roma D' Italia
The original recipes of Tustin's oldest family-owned Italian restaurant still prevail over 50 years later. The family serves up a 'Slice of Italian Heaven' daily.
611 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780

C&O
This restaurant is a well known Venice Beach landmark known for its gargantuan portions of Northern Italian pastas. There are two locations, only 8 blocks apart, each having their own special vibe. Don't forget the 'Killer Garlic Rolls!'
Trattoria
31 Washington Blvd.
Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd.
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

What's your favorite place to get pasta in Southern California? Let us know in the comments below!
