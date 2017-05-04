FOOD & DRINK

Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content

(Shutterstock)

Be warned drinkers, Bombay Sapphire may be unsafe to drink because of higher than advertised alcohol content.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario said on May 2 that Bombay Sapphire's London Dry Gin would be recalled after it was discovered that "during production, one batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume. As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 77 percent."

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA also suggests consumers not to drink any of the recalled liquor, and to throw out or return any products that might be affected.

The CFIA also said that no reported illnesses were "associated with the consumption of the product."

Consumers can see if their Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin product was recalled by looking to see if there is the code L16304 W on the bottle. The bottle also has a UPC code of 6 20213 19020 8.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Competition heats up for high school culinary students
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
McDonald's debuts 'frork' utensil with new sandwiches
Produce seeds packed with savings and environmental benefits
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
House passes GOP healthcare bill to replace Obamacare
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Garden Grove mother stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
Man convicted for role in LAPD detective's murder may be released
Hollywood High's JROTC closing down after 100 years
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City
Show More
New dark comedy explores life after 'happily ever after' in 'The Lovers'
Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
5 critical after driver runs red light, crashes into another car
Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide to receive $20 million
Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos