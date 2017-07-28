La Mascota Bakery has been a stalwart of the Boyle Heights food scene - 65 years strong. To celebrate, they're serving up their famous tamales for only 65 cents.The bakery, which opened in 1952, is holding a weekend-long celebration filled with food and Mariachi music to mark its longstanding residency in the community.The first 65 customers each day from Friday to Saturday will get a free commemorative t-shirt and a sample of the mini veggie tamales.But don't wait on the full-size 65-cent tamale deal: It runs through 2 p.m. Friday only.