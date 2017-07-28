FOOD & DRINK

La Mascota Bakery celebrates 65 years with 65-cent tamales

La Mascota Bakery in Boyle Heights is celebrating 65 years in business with 65-cent tamales Friday.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
La Mascota Bakery has been a stalwart of the Boyle Heights food scene - 65 years strong. To celebrate, they're serving up their famous tamales for only 65 cents.

The bakery, which opened in 1952, is holding a weekend-long celebration filled with food and Mariachi music to mark its longstanding residency in the community.

The first 65 customers each day from Friday to Saturday will get a free commemorative t-shirt and a sample of the mini veggie tamales.

But don't wait on the full-size 65-cent tamale deal: It runs through 2 p.m. Friday only.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodbusinessBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
Secret massive nachos discovered at Disney World
Taco Bell craving? Lyft's 'Taco Mode' can help
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Victims identified in horrific wrong-way crash in Ventura
Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway
Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's rhetoric at jamboree
UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall quarter
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
Show More
LA street vendor who had cart overturned given $1K at rally
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
San Fernando Valley mail thieves carve keys out of scissors
OJ Simpson not welcome at USC football games after parole
SoCal fire captain meets mother for 1st time since birth
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos