California among 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund

LOS ANGELES --If you bought milk or milk products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back.
California is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. They settled the case for $52 million after being accused of price-fixing.
The lawsuit alleges milk producers conspired to limit production by pre-maturely slaughtering cows and illegally increasing prices.
To be part of the settlement, you will need to have bought a milk product at a grocery store or other retailer.
To apply for a refund, go to www.boughtmilk.com and fill out the online form before the end of January.
If you qualify, you may receive up to $70.