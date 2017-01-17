FOOD & DRINK

California among 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
If you bought milk or any dairy products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back. (KFSN)

LOS ANGELES --
If you bought milk or milk products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back.

California is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. They settled the case for $52 million after being accused of price-fixing.

The lawsuit alleges milk producers conspired to limit production by pre-maturely slaughtering cows and illegally increasing prices.

To be part of the settlement, you will need to have bought a milk product at a grocery store or other retailer.

To apply for a refund, go to www.boughtmilk.com and fill out the online form before the end of January.

If you qualify, you may receive up to $70.
Related Topics:
foodlawsuitlegalmoneyrefundconsumerCalifornia
